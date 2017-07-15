Delaware Police investigating after multiple vehicles spray-painted

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Delaware are looking for more information after several vehicles were damaged by spray paint in a neighborhood overnight.

Police said on Facebook that the Cheshire Crossing neighborhood was targeted.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 740-203-1112. Police tell people to “remember to leave porch lights on, park vehicles in the drive or garage when possible, take valuables inside, lock doors,” and call them with any sightings of suspicious activity.”

Police say the damaged vehicles appear to be randomly selected.

