MARION, OH (AP) — Authorities hope a facial reconstruction by forensic artists will help identify a man whose remains were found last year in Ohio.

The man’s skull was found Jan. 8, 2016, on a sidewalk outside an abandoned house in Akron. Investigators later linked it to skeletal remains inside the house.

State and local authorities unveiled the reconstruction Friday in Akron. Investigators haven’t been able to identify the man whose DNA didn’t match anyone listed in state or federal databases.

Forensic artists created the reconstruction using a 3D printer and clay. Anthropologists determined the man was white and probably between 30 to 55 years old when he died.

Officials believe the man died before the house was damaged by fire in 2012. They say they aren’t sure how he died.