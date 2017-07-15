Missing Texas woman found dead in Mansfield, man arrested

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — The Mansfield Division of Police says it has arrested a Texas man in connection with a missing persons case.

Mansfield Police say they were contacted by Cedar Hill, TX police about a woman who had been reported missing from their area. Officers located the missing woman’s car in front of 424 Woodridge Drive. Officers talked to a man at the residence who said he had not seen the woman since Thursday, when he picked up a child at her residence in Texas.

The man, Dequalan Dejuan Harris, was wanted by Cedar Hill police. Mansfield Police say Harris tried to run away as they attempted to take him into custody.

The woman’s body was found in the back of the car.

Harris was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and abuse of a corpse.