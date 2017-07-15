TROY, OH (WCMH) — Sometimes, technology can get the best of you.

BJ Stead, a member of Dayton-area band Miss May I, posted a photo on his Twitter and said his mother Jimmi had just used the Domino’s online ordering app for the first time.

With the app and the online ordering service, Domino’s allows the pizza to be customized any way you want. Extra sauce? Consider it done. Mushrooms on half? You got it. No cheese? No problem.

Stead’s mother somehow ordered a pepperoni pizza with no sauce and no cheese, which arrived looking just as you would expect.

My mom used the dominos app for the first time and forgot to get sauce and cheese. Dead pic.twitter.com/cAhd1ymMsg — bj stead (@whosrobertseed) July 7, 2017

Frozen pizza company DiGiorno sent Stead coupons for 10 free pizzas, and promised they would come with cheese and sauce.