One arrested in Loretta Avenue murder, manhunt still underway for second suspect

By Published:
David Echols (left) and James Echols III (right)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested one of the two brothers accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man last Sunday. The other brother remains at large.

David Echols

David Echols, 17, turned himself over to officers Friday, but the citywide manhunt continues for his older brother, James Echols.

Authorities say the pair are responsible for the July 9 murder of Damon Waddell, 19, on Loretta Avenue. Police say three people were in a car when the shooting happened. Someone fired multiple shots into the car.

Waddell was pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a female victim, whose identity is being withheld for her safety. She survived her injuries. A third person in the car, whose identity is also being withheld, was able to escape with no injuries.

James Echols

Anyone who sees James Echols or has information about his whereabouts should contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545. James Echols should be considered armed and dangerous.

Reporter Tyler Carter is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 5am. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s