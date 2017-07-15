One arrested in Loretta Avenue murder, manhunt still underway for second suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested one of the two brothers accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man last Sunday. The other brother remains at large.

David Echols, 17, turned himself over to officers Friday, but the citywide manhunt continues for his older brother, James Echols.

Authorities say the pair are responsible for the July 9 murder of Damon Waddell, 19, on Loretta Avenue. Police say three people were in a car when the shooting happened. Someone fired multiple shots into the car.

Waddell was pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a female victim, whose identity is being withheld for her safety. She survived her injuries. A third person in the car, whose identity is also being withheld, was able to escape with no injuries.

Anyone who sees James Echols or has information about his whereabouts should contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545. James Echols should be considered armed and dangerous.

