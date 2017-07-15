One person injured in shooting, taken to hospital in stable condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in east Columbus.

It happened around 6:45pm Saturday in the area of 6144 Channingway Boulevard.

Police say one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Dispatchers tell NBC4 the suspect is described as a black male with a beard and a black hooded sweatshirt.

