Picktown Palooza starts at new venue after flooding

By Published: Updated:

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — The Picktown Palooza open its gates today but that’s only after a few roadblocks earlier this week.

Chris Stien is one of the organizers and said the rain on Monday set them back, but Thursday’s downpour created bigger problems.

“The great flood of 2017 decided to come through and really destroyed a lot of stuff on Thursday,” said Stein.

Some of the equipment and rides were damaged.

He said they also had to change location to Town Square Drive and North Center Street. Stein wanted to have this for the resident and they were pleased with the efforts.

“For it being a last minute effort because of the floods and everything like that this was really good,” said Pickerington resident Paul Doerlfer.

Stien said he and his staff are happy the community can continue to enjoy this event.

“For what we could do I think we pulled it off pretty well.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s