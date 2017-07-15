Picktown Palooza starts at new venue after flooding

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — The Picktown Palooza open its gates today but that’s only after a few roadblocks earlier this week.

Chris Stien is one of the organizers and said the rain on Monday set them back, but Thursday’s downpour created bigger problems.

“The great flood of 2017 decided to come through and really destroyed a lot of stuff on Thursday,” said Stein.

Some of the equipment and rides were damaged.

He said they also had to change location to Town Square Drive and North Center Street. Stein wanted to have this for the resident and they were pleased with the efforts.

“For it being a last minute effort because of the floods and everything like that this was really good,” said Pickerington resident Paul Doerlfer.

Stien said he and his staff are happy the community can continue to enjoy this event.

“For what we could do I think we pulled it off pretty well.”

#HappeningNow Picktown Palooza. After the rain and floods cancelled its opening, the event is now at a new location pic.twitter.com/Owe862Y2U6 — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) July 15, 2017