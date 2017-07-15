School superintendents plead not guilty in sex case

By Published:
CREDIT: Logan Co. Sheriff's Office

BELLEFONTAINE, OH (AP) — Two Ohio school superintendents who are married to each other have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a girl under the age of 13.

Fifty-two-year-old Patrick O’Donnell and 46-year-old Heather O’Donnell, both of Lewistown, appeared Friday in central Ohio’s Logan County. Both were freed on bond.

Patrick O’Donnell, superintendent of the Indian Lake Local Schools, has been indicted on rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition charges. Heather O’Donnell is charged with child endangering. She’s superintendent of Midwest Regional Education Services Center in Bellefontaine.

A court affidavit says the girl alleged Patrick O’Donnell touched her inappropriately while his wife failed to report the allegations to police.

A message was left Saturday with Patrick O’Donnell’s attorney. It’s unclear who represents his wife.

