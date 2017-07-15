US Marshals announce most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards may be available for tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of these criminals.

Jeffrey Ettenger

Ettenger is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. Ettenger is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He stands around 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Britney Hutchison

Hutichson is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession. She is described as a white female with green eyes and brown hair. She is about 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Demetrius Thomas

Thomas is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape charges. He is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6-feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Marcus Whitson

Whitson is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for safecracking. Whitson is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6-feet tall and weighs around 205 pounds.