Clean-up continues after days of flooding in central Ohio

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents picked through waterlogged family items after waves of storms on Thursday, July 13, swamped central Ohio with as much as 3 to 6 inches.

The rain fell at the rate of two to three inches an hour in the more intense downpours that also caused flooding on North High Street in Columbus, and low-lying areas around the city. The stalled frontal boundary and associated tropical deluge was the second major storm system to affect the region four days, following upwards of 2 inches of rain and severe weather that occurred earlier in the week on Monday evening, July 10. John Glenn Columbus International Airport recorded 3.11 inches of rain on Thursday, the tenth wettest day in city records, and second soggiest July daily-rainfall, after July 13, 1992 (5.13 inches).

GALLERY: Central Ohio flooding, storm damage

Hardest hit were by flooding were areas extending from Columbus and southern Franklin County southeastward through southern Licking, northern Fairfield and northeastern Pickaway counties, with as much as 6.30 inches reported by a weather spotter a Millersport, at the southwest end of Buckeye Lake. Many reports of rainfall in excess of five inches were reports observed around Buckeye Lake and areas to the immediate west. The lowland sections southeast of Columbus, and low-lying urban areas, are especially prone to flash flooding during intense rainfalls.

Flooding was widespread in southwestern Licking County along the South Fork of the Licking River that crested Friday at 11. 8 feet at Hebron—fifth highest on record. Rising floodwaters in southeastern Franklin County and areas to the south and east prompted evacuations and several water rescues. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the flash flooding.

Flash floods claim an average of 84 lives in the United States each year, based on the 30-year average, more than any other weather-related disaster, except for heat waves.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s