Family of fatal hit-skip victim speaks out against driver

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Nunziato family said they do not know 31-year-old Andrew Fabal, the person police say is involved in a fatal hit-skip that left one woman dead.

They just want the right thing to be done.

Two daughters are left heartbroken after their mother, Denise Nunziato, was left for dead after being hit by a car on W. Broad Street Sunday night.

“I love you mommy and I miss you so much,” said daughter April Nunziato. “I wish that you were here, and I’m sorry that I couldn’t help you.”

She said she did not believe it was her mother and still does not want to believe it.

Denise Nunziato was a mother to 5 daughters and a grandmother to 6 kids. She even has another grandson on the way that she’ll never see.

Her daughters say they will miss the long walks she used to take with them, and her lovable personality and her most infectious laugh.

“She was amazing in every way,” said another daughter Rennee Nunziato. “She constantly guided us in the right direction.”

Now this family is looking for direction themselves as they seek justice for their mom.

They have some strong words for the man involved.

“You’re a coward,” said April. “You’re heartless, and you need to come forward.”

The family said they would have a vigil for Denise right here at 10:30 am at the corner of W. Broad and Sylvan Ave. They have made a GoFundMe account to raise money for their mother’s funeral.