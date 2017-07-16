Major construction on downtown I-70/71 corridor begins this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Dept. of Transportation says major work is about to begin on the I-70/I-71 corridor.

According to ODOT, “The project will construct a new wider and longer bridge at Grant Avenue as well as improve Mound Street and Fulton Avenue. The improvements to Mound St. will occur between 4th Street and High Street and includes granite curbs, brick crosswalks, decorative signals, lighting and landscaping.Fulton Street will be one-way eastbound from 4th to Washington.”

PDF: ODOT 70-71 Project Fact Sheet 2017

Closures and detours

The ramp from Main Street to I-71 south will close Sunday, July 16 at 8pm to complete the work on I-70. The closure is scheduled for 9 months but could be permanent.

Several other ramps will close July 16 for the night:

8 PM: the ramp from Broad Street to I-71 south will close. Detour: Broad St. westbound is 3rd to I-71 south. Eastbound Broad St: Parsons Ave. to Main St. to Rich St. to 3rd St. to I-71 south.

9 PM: I-71 south reduced to one lane between Long Street and I-70.

9 PM: I-70 west reduced to one lane between Ohio Ave. and Grant Street

5 AM: All ramps and lanes open except for Main St.

On Monday, July 17, Fulton Street will close between 4th Street and Engler for 6 months. According to ODOT, One way eastbound traffic will be maintained from 5th St. to Grant. Fulton will be open in both directions between Grant and the School Facility Drive.

To detour around, westbound Fulton traffic will take Mound to 3rd. Eastbound Fulton traffic will use 4th to Main St. to Washington, ODOT suggests.

To learn more about the project, click here.