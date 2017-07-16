Max’s Mission: Rescued pit-lab mix Sid is looking for his forever home

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) —Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Max and Hattie introduced viewers to Sid, a pit-lab mix at The Humane Society of Delaware County. He was brought to the shelter as a rescue, so shelter workers don’t know much about his past, and they aren’t sure how hold he is.

Sid has lots of energy and plays with other dogs really well, especially with Max! He was brought to the shelter as a rescue, so shelter workers don’t know much about his past. He seems to get along well with kids and would be great for an active family.

Like Sid, there are so many other dogs and cats at the humane society in Delaware who need a forever home. This August, you can get a new furry friend at a reduced cost through the NBC4 Clear the Shelters event on Aug. 19. The Humane Society of Delaware County is planning to make it a big day with K-9 demonstrations, ponies and bounce houses, so you can enjoy the day with your family and add a new furry member at the same time.