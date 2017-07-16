Monday marks the beginning of Restaurant Week in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday, July 17 marks the beginning of Restaurant Week here in #CBUS!
Over 120 restaurants are offering three-course meals for major deals! Take this food eating experience to your favorite photo app. For every Restaurant Week photo with #EAT614 on Instagram, $1 will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, up to $5,000.
Tickets aren’t required but reservations are encouraged.
Check out the list of eateries participating:
101 Beer Kitchen (3)
Aab India Restaurants Grandview
Arepazo Restaurants (2)
Balboa
Bar 145 – Columbus
Barcelona Restaurant
Bareburger Columbus (2)
Barrel & Boar Creekside
basi Italia
Basil Restaurant (2)
BBR Columbus
Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill
Biscuit & Branch
Black Creek Bistro
Black Point
Bon Vie Bistro
Brio (2)
Brazenhead (2)
Cafe Istanbul (3)
Cameron’s American Bistro
Cantina Laredo
Cap City (2)
Caribbean Jerks
CBC Restaurant
Champps
Chile Verde (2)
City Tavern
Columbus Fish Market
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Copious
Cuco’s Taqueria
De NOVO on the Park –
El Vaquero (10)
Eddie Merlot’s, Columbus
The Brew Brothers at Scioto Downs
Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus
Figlio Wood-Fired Pizza
Final Cut Steak & Seafood
Firefly American Bistro
Fukuryu Ramen USA
G. Michael’s Bistro & Bar
Hadleys Bar and Kitchen
Harold’s American Grille
Hinkley’s Steakhouse & Spirits
Hofbrauhaus Columbus
HomeFare
Hoof Hearted Brewery and Kitchen
Houlihan’s
Hubbard Grille
Hudson 29 (2)
Hyde Park (3)
J Gilbert
JT’s Pizza
Knotty Pine
KONA
Krafthouse
Lemongrass
Level
Lindeys
M
Mackenzie River
Martini
Matt the Miller (3)
Mazah
McCormick & Schmick’s
Mezzo
Mitchell’s Steakhouse (2)
Moretti’s of Arlington
Nada
Old Mohawk
Olivers
Oscars
Paddock Pub
Palle
Pat & Gracie’s
Pizza Cucinova (4)
Polaris Grill
RAM
Refectory
Rodizio
Rooks
Rusty Bucket (10)
Saffron Indian Grill
Smith & Wollensky
Spagio
Ted’s Montana Grill (3)
Texas de Brazil
The Avenue
The Barn
The Boat House
The Crafty Pint
The Crest Gastropub (2)
The Guild House
The Market Italian Village
The Melting Pot
The Table
The Wine Bistro (3)
The Worthington Inn
Top Steakhouse
Union Cafe
Westies Gastropub
Whole Foods Market
Wolf’s Ridge Brewing
The scrumptious week is sponsored by (614) Magazine, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Aperol Spritz, The Actual Brewing Company, Financial Providence, Greater Columbus Arts Council, North Market, The Wasserstrom Company, WNCI 97.9, Lamar, Stock and Barrel and 614now. For more information you can visit EAT614.com