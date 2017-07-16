Monday marks the beginning of Restaurant Week in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday, July 17 marks the beginning of Restaurant Week here in #CBUS!

Over 120 restaurants are offering three-course meals for major deals! Take this food eating experience to your favorite photo app. For every Restaurant Week photo with #EAT614 on Instagram, $1 will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, up to $5,000.

Tickets aren’t required but reservations are encouraged.

Check out the list of eateries participating:

101 Beer Kitchen (3)

Aab India Restaurants Grandview

Arepazo Restaurants (2)

Balboa

Bar 145 – Columbus

Barcelona Restaurant

Bareburger Columbus (2)

Barrel & Boar Creekside

basi Italia

Basil Restaurant (2)

BBR Columbus

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill

Biscuit & Branch

Black Creek Bistro

Black Point

Bon Vie Bistro

Brio (2)

Brazenhead (2)

Cafe Istanbul (3)

Cameron’s American Bistro

Cantina Laredo

Cap City (2)

Caribbean Jerks

CBC Restaurant

Champps

Chile Verde (2)

City Tavern

Columbus Fish Market

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Copious

Cuco’s Taqueria

De NOVO on the Park –

El Vaquero (10)

Eddie Merlot’s, Columbus

The Brew Brothers at Scioto Downs

Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus

Figlio Wood-Fired Pizza

Final Cut Steak & Seafood

Firefly American Bistro

Fukuryu Ramen USA

G. Michael’s Bistro & Bar

Hadleys Bar and Kitchen

Harold’s American Grille

Hinkley’s Steakhouse & Spirits

Hofbrauhaus Columbus

HomeFare

Hoof Hearted Brewery and Kitchen

Houlihan’s

Hubbard Grille

Hudson 29 (2)

Hyde Park (3)

J Gilbert

JT’s Pizza

Knotty Pine

KONA

Krafthouse

Lemongrass

Level

Lindeys

M

Mackenzie River

Martini

Matt the Miller (3)

Mazah

McCormick & Schmick’s

Mezzo

Mitchell’s Steakhouse (2)

Moretti’s of Arlington

Nada

Old Mohawk

Olivers

Oscars

Paddock Pub

Palle

Pat & Gracie’s

Pizza Cucinova (4)

Polaris Grill

RAM

Refectory

Rodizio

Rooks

Rusty Bucket (10)

Saffron Indian Grill

Smith & Wollensky

Spagio

Ted’s Montana Grill (3)

Texas de Brazil

The Avenue

The Barn

The Boat House

The Crafty Pint

The Crest Gastropub (2)

The Guild House

The Market Italian Village

The Melting Pot

The Table

The Wine Bistro (3)

The Worthington Inn

Top Steakhouse

Union Cafe

Westies Gastropub

Whole Foods Market

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

The scrumptious week is sponsored by (614) Magazine, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Aperol Spritz, The Actual Brewing Company, Financial Providence, Greater Columbus Arts Council, North Market, The Wasserstrom Company, WNCI 97.9, Lamar, Stock and Barrel and 614now. For more information you can visit EAT614.com