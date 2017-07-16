Police searching for driver in deadly hit and run

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by a car in West Columbus Saturday night. Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle.

It happened around 10:38pm near the intersection of West Broad Street and Sylvan Avenue. According to Columbus Police, Denise Nunziato, 49, was crossing West Broad Street when she was hit by a yellow car.

Police said video and witness accounts show Andrew Fabal, 31, exiting a parking lot in a yellow Honda Civic and driving westbound on West Broad Street. Investigators said Fabal turned around and drove eastbound at a high rate of speed, striking Nunziato as she was crossing the street. Investigators said that Fabal continued driving eastbound, then made a U-turn. He parked his car in a garage on the 3300 block of West Broad Street and left.

Medics pronounced Nunziato dead at the scene.

Police impounded the Honda Civic as evidence but officers have not yet located Fabal.