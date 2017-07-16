Whodunnit? Police ask for tips in stabbing death of Nationwide Children’s Hospital IT director

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — For a year and a half, Columbus Police have been trying to find leads in the stabbing death of a highly respected employee of Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The crime has left investigators with few clues, and now they are asking for the public’s help.

On February 12, 2016, Maribeth Quinn, the IT Director at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, was found stabbed to death in her apartment on the 5400 block of Carmichael Street in Westerville. Her body was found after employees called Quinn’s emergency contact when she failed to show up for work — an anomaly for the hardworking employee.

“She was a very loving person, a very nice person,” said Det. Regina Dudley with the Columbus Division of Police. “[That] her life came to an end like this is so unfortunate, so devastating to the family.”

Quinn’s emergency contact found her dead in the apartment and called Columbus Police. Investigators believe that she was stabbed to death the night of Feb. 11, after she worked her usual schedule at the hospital.

As a well-liked and well-respected person in the community, Quinn’s murder has investigators puzzled, and they have few clues to go on.

“We considered it as an actual ‘whodunnit’ situation, and it still remains a ‘whodunnit’ case,” Det. Dudley said. “We’re at a total loss this time, and we need some information.”

Investigators did not find any evidence of forced entry at Quinn’s home and no evidence of a burglary. A neighbor told officers he heard a dog barking when he left for work that morning, but he didn’t consider it significant.

In an effort to encourage tips, Quinn’s family and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a total reward of $12,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest or indictment of the person responsible for the murder. The extra $10,000 included in the reward is only available until the end of July.

You can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-TIPS(8477), online at www.stopcrime.org or through the free P3 Tips app, available for Android and iOS devices. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.