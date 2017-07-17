Ann Coulter locked in Twitter battle with Delta over seat snafu

(INSIDE EDITION) — Right wing author and pundit Ann Coulter has locked horns with Delta over what the air carrier says was a $30 mix-up.

The dispute began Saturday when Coulter boarded a flight from New York to West Palm Beach, Fla.

The 6-foot blonde says she paid an additional fee for a seat with extra legroom, but was incensed when she says the flight attendant asked her to move to what Coulter called a “less desirable seat.”

An angry barrage of tweets soon followed.

“Suckiest Delta moved me from my pre-booked seat & gave it to some woman, not elderly, child, or sick,” Coulter tweeted.

Coulter also posted a photo with the caption: “Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta? Flight attendant: ‘I don’t know.'”

She also posted another photo of a flight attendant and got personal:

“@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: prison guard? Animal handler? … All of the above: hired!”

And it didn’t stop there.

On Monday, Coulter continued her tweetstorm, referencing the infamous incident when Dr. David Dao was hauled off a United Airlines flight back in April.

“Today’s consumer quiz: Why is @Delta worse than @United? A: United drags customers off the plane, but soon Delta will have to drag them on.”

In response to Coulter’s diatribe, Delta released the following statement:

“We are sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for. More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media. Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable.

“Each of our employees is charged with treating each other as well as our customers with dignity and respect. And we hold each other accountable when that does not happen. Delta expects mutual civility throughout the entire travel experience.

“We will refund Ms. Coulter’s $30 for the preferred seat on the exit row that she purchased.”