Couple honeymooning in Florida accused of kidnapping woman, raping her

By Published:

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia couple honeymooning in south Florida have been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman.

Rashada Hurley and Timothy Lowe are jailed in Miami-Dade County on kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and sexual battery charges.

The 32-year old Hurley and 37-year old Lowe have been denied bond on the kidnapping charges and are awaiting trial.

Police say the newlyweds beat and kidnapped a woman at a Hialeah, Florida, supermarket parking lot, drove her to a motel and raped her.

The Miami Herald reports the next day the couple entered a convenience store naked and grabbed a couple of sodas without paying.

Police arrested the naked couple a block away from the store Jail records do not list a Georgia hometown for either Hurley or Lowe.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s