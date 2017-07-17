Governor Kasich signs Judy’s Law

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Kasign signed Judy’s Law into law Monday, increasing penalties when an accelerant is used to disfigure a person.

Judy’s Law is named for Judy Malinowski, the Gahanna woman who was hospitalized for nearly two years after she was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend. Judy died in June, nearly 700 days after it happened.

The law extends the sentence by six years for cases like hers where an accelerant like gas is used.

The law passed the legislature by a unanimous vote.

Now that it has been signed by Governor Kasich, the law takes effect in 90 days.

“I’m just amazed because Judy just said I just want to help one or two people mom and this suffering will be worth it. I’ll suffer as long as it takes if it will just help one person,” said Jody’s mother, Bonnie Bowes, after the Senate passed the bill.

The Franklin County Prosecutor says his office is taking necessary steps to pursue aggravated murder charges against Judy’s attacker.