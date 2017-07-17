Graeter’s unveils Fiona the hippo inspired ice cream

Fiona makes her debut to the media in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Cincinnati. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI, OH  (WLWT) —  A Fiona-inspired ice cream is now a thing.

Graeter’s ice cream unveiled a hippo-inspired flavor on Monday.

Chunky Chunky Hippo is a limited-edition flavor. A portion of the proceeds from the ice cream will benefit the Cincinnati Zoo.

With a toffee ice cream base, the new flavor also contains salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles.

“There are two things in life guaranteed to bring a smile to your face – ice cream and Fiona, the baby hippo,” said Chad Yelton, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden vice president of marketing and communications.

