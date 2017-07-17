Graeter’s unveils Fiona the hippo inspired ice cream

CINCINNATI, OH (WLWT) — A Fiona-inspired ice cream is now a thing.

Graeter’s ice cream unveiled a hippo-inspired flavor on Monday.

Chunky Chunky Hippo is a limited-edition flavor. A portion of the proceeds from the ice cream will benefit the Cincinnati Zoo.

With a toffee ice cream base, the new flavor also contains salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles.

“There are two things in life guaranteed to bring a smile to your face – ice cream and Fiona, the baby hippo,” said Chad Yelton, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden vice president of marketing and communications.