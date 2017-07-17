Hilton the 12.5 foot Great White Shark continues to lurk near Carolina coast

In this Aug. 11, 2016, photo, a great white shark swims past researchers as they chum the ocean looking for sharks in the waters. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

AVON, N.C. (WNCT) – A 12.5 foot Great White Shark is making the coasts along South Carolina and North Carolina his home.

The shark, named Hilton by the OCEARCH team who tagged him, has been swimming up and down the Carolina coast for the last few days.

On Friday morning, Hilton pinged twice within two minutes off the coast near North Myrtle Beach.

According to tracking data, Hilton made his closest approach to land Saturday, passing nearby Cape Lookout and along the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Hilton’s last ping on the tracking device came shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday off the coast of the Outer Banks.

OCEARCH has created a Twitter account to follow Hilton on his journeys. To follow along, click here.

To learn more about Hilton, or see his recent travels, click here.

