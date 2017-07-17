I-270 closed on south side after truck hits power lines, bridge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Interstate 270 is closed in both directions on the south side of Columbus after a truck hit a power line and a bridge, Monday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, I-270 will be closed indefinitely while engineers inspect the Lockbourne Road bridge after a truck collided with it. Power lines are also across the freeway, according to deputies, as a result of the crash.

I-270 is expected to remain closed between I-71 and U.S. 33 in both directions during evening rush hour.

The driver of the truck was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

