DELPHI, IN (WCMH) – The Indiana State Police Department has released a sketch of the suspect in the Delphi double murder case, and police are now offering up to a $216,165 reward for information that could help solve the case.

were reported missing on February 13 after being dropped off to go hiking near the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi. When a family member came to pick them up, they weren’t there.

Search volunteers discovered the girls’ bodies near the Delphi Historic Trail the following day.

Five months have passed since the girls’ bodies were discovered. Police have received thousands of tips, but they’ve yet to make an arrest.

In addition to the sketch release, investigators have also released a picture of the suspect and an audio clip, both which were taken from Libby’s phone.

The new sketch comes months after police released a photograph appears to depict a white male wearing blue jeans, a blue coat/jacket, and a hoodie. Investigators to believe that person is a suspect.

As authorities work that investigation, a special task force in town is working to increase safety on those trails, NBC4 sister station WISH-TV reports. The group is trying to raise $50,000 so they can be eligible for a matching grant from the state. The money would cover the costs of things like cameras, lighting and trail makers. All of it in hopes of restoring that sense of security people once felt there.

There have also been several benefits in order to raise money for a softball field to be built in the girls’ memory.

Anyone with information about this case, no matter how insignificant, is encouraged to call the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at (844) 459-5786. Information can also be reported by calling the Indiana State Police at (800) 382-7537, or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 564-2413. Information can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Information can be reported anonymously; however, the Indiana State Police, the FBI, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicides of Liberty German and Abigail Williams. The amount of the reward may be up to $216,165 depending upon the value of the information provided.