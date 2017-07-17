It begins! Retailers start back-to-school sales

NEW YORK (NBCNEWS) —  It may not be August or September, but some retailers want you to start thinking about what your kids will need when they heading back to school.

Retail Giant Wal-Mart is not only offering back to school sales in-store, but also online, with its own feature.

Parents can surf the superstore’s website, type in their zip code, find their child’s school, and shop a list of supplies specifically for their child’s grade.

The National Retail Federation believes this is convenient for shoppers who are starting to buy their school supplies early.

“They started as early as late June and back to school season for them is gonna go all the way through…even when their child is in school,” said Ana Smith with The National Retail Federation.

