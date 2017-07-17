Mosquito spraying planned in Dublin after positive West Nile Virus test

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — The City of Dublin says an area of the city will be sprayed for mosquitoes Monday night after a mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile Virus last week.

Beginning around 9:15pm, an area bordered by Brand Road to the north, Post Road to the south will be sprayed for mosquitoes by Franklin County Public Health.

The city says it will take a few hours to spray the entire area.

The health department sets 50 traps throughout the county each week in order to monitor the mosquito population and to identify West Nile Virus.

  • Wear insect repellant containing DEET (follow package directions)
  • Limit outdoor activity at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active
  • Mosquitoes breed in small amounts of water so empty all standing water around your home (like in planters, containers, pet dishes, bird baths, tires etc.)

For more information on mosquitoes and West Nile Virus, visit www.myfcph.org.   Residents can also call (614) 525-BITE or visit the website to report problem areas in their community.  Residents of Columbus should call 311.

