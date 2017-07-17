No charge for man who drove body to lawyer’s office

By Published:

FORT MYERS, FL (AP) – A grand jury has decided it won’t charge a Florida man who drove his dead neighbor’s body to his lawyer’s office, saying he had killed the other man in self-defense.

The grand jury decided Monday it would not charge 54-year-old John Marshall in the March 2015 death of 65-year-old Theodore Hubbell Jr. Marshall said he acted in self-defense, and jurors found there was insufficient evidence to rebut that.

Marshall had bought property in the rural island community of Bokeelia, where he planned to build a home.

Marshall’s attorney at the time, Robert Harris, said Hubbell didn’t want Marshall to build, and the men had argued. Several days later, according to Harris, Hubbell returned with a gun. Harris said a struggle over the weapon ensued and ended with Hubbell being shot.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s