COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting north of downtown Monday evening.

Columbus police and medics were called out to a shooting at the Exxon Mobil station at the intersection of E. 5th Ave. and N. 9th St. at 7pm.

One victim was found at the scene and was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are actively looking for a suspect in the area.