COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting late Sunday night in north Columbus.

Police and medics were called to the 100 block of East 11th Avenue just after 11:30 pm.

On scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to OSU in life-threatening condition.

According to police, there is no suspect information available at this time, but the incident appears to have been a drive-by shooting.