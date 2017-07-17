BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) — Police say an Oregon boy is dead after falling off a parade float on his seventh birthday.

Dylan Thomas was riding on the float Saturday as part of the Miner’s Jubilee Parade in Baker City, a celebration of northeastern Oregon’s mining history.

Investigators said he was struck by the rear wheels of a commercial vehicle.

The police department said it appears to have been an accident, but the Baker County Major Crime Team, along with patrol units from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Baker City Police Department were investigating.

Authorities said chaplains and mental health workers were available to counsel those who witnessed or were otherwise affected by the death.