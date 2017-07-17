Police: Woman wasn’t pregnant during deadly gender reveal party shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (WLWT) — False information has hindered the investigation into a mass shooting at a gender reveal part in Colerain Township, police said Monday.

Nine people were shot – one fatally – at a gender reveal party July 8 on Capstan Drive. Autumn Garrett was killed and several children were injured, police said.

A total of 14 shots were fired inside the living room of the home. The latest police report says seven adults were injured, five women and two men.

Family members said an unborn child was also killed in the investigation, but police said this information is not true.

“Sadly, the police department, media and public, have been given information we have found to be is false,” officials wrote Monday in a press release. “Hours and days have been wasted following leads known to be lies when they were provided to our officers. From the very beginning of this investigation, we have met significant resistance that is uncommon from victims of crime wanting a resolution.”

Police used the unborn child incident as an example of misinformation.

“That information is not provided to embarrass anyone, only to provide a fair understanding of the challenges we have faced in the past nine days,” officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to arrests in the case.