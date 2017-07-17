Preview: America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts round begins Tuesday

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Judge's Cuts" -- Pictured: Just Jerk -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC)

(WCMH) – The first of four rounds of Judge Cuts begins Tuesday on America’s Got Talent.

Before the Judge Cuts rounds begin, the judges select 80 acts from the acts that were moved on from the audition rounds.

The remaining acts will perform for judges Simon Cowell, Mel B., Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. In the first round of Judge Cuts, they will be joined by guest judge Chris Hardwick.

Seven will move to the quarter finals each week. Each week’s guest judge has a golden buzzer that will send the act directly to the next round.

Check out the video above for a preview of Tuesday’s episode featuring the performance of South Korean dance group Just Jerk.

Can’t get enough? Watch their audition performance below and watch America’s Got Talent Tuesday at 8pm on NBC4.

