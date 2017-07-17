REPORT: Ezekiel Elliott involved in ‘altercation’ at Dallas bar

Dallas, Texas (KETK) – According to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night altercation at a Dallas nightclub on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Dallas Police Department say no arrests were made in the incident which reportedly took place at Clutch Bar & Restaurant, according to ESPN.

Fisher says the Dallas’ front office was made aware of the situation Monday morning.

Elliott is currently under investigation by the NFL stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation.

A female accused the star ball carrier of pushing her against a wall, injuring her left shoulder, according to the Dallas Morning News. Elliott says the woman was mad about a social media post and became even more upset when he asked her to leave his apartment. Elliott said the woman tried to keep him from locking himself in his room by grabbing him and he pushed her to get her off.

However, police reported there were no visible signs of injury and the woman refused medical treatment. Officers informed her of the steps to take if she wished to file charges and gave her an ice pack before she left in an Uber.

Elliott was never arrested for the incident.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the RB is in the process of preparing a response to the accusation. The response is reportedly set to be submitted in the next week, according to Schefter.

Schefter also says Elliott could face a one- or two-game suspension.