REPORT: Ezekiel Elliott involved in ‘altercation’ at Dallas bar

KETK Staff Published:
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs past Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Dallas, Texas (KETK) – According to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night altercation at a Dallas nightclub on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Dallas Police Department say no arrests were made in the incident which reportedly took place at Clutch Bar & Restaurant, according to ESPN.

Fisher says the Dallas’ front office was made aware of the situation Monday morning.

Elliott is currently under investigation by the NFL stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation.

A female accused the star ball carrier of pushing her against a wall, injuring her left shoulder, according to the Dallas Morning News. Elliott says the woman was mad about a social media post and became even more upset when he asked her to leave his apartment. Elliott said the woman tried to keep him from locking himself in his room by grabbing him and he pushed her to get her off.

However, police reported there were no visible signs of injury and the woman refused medical treatment. Officers informed her of the steps to take if she wished to file charges and gave her an ice pack before she left in an Uber.

Elliott was never arrested for the incident.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the RB is in the process of preparing a response to the accusation. The response is reportedly set to be submitted in the next week, according to Schefter.

Schefter also says Elliott could face a one- or two-game suspension.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s