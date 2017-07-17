Three Columbus residents accused of leaving child at Florida rest stop

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL (WCMH) – Three people from Columbus are facing drug charges in Florida after a six-year-old boy was left without shoes at a rest stop along I-95 in Florida.

Courtney Price told WJXT the child approached her car Saturday morning saying he was lost and needed to find his grandparents.

The boy said he was looking at magazines, and then his grandparents were gone.

“He looked like he’d been crying. The gentleman walked around my car with the kid trying to find a white van, and he ended up walking off. The kid came up to my window, and he was knocking on It, and he had tears running down his face,” Price told the station.

Price stayed with the child for an hour until a deputy arrived, WJAX reported.

Shortly after police arrived, police said 62-year-old James Morey, 56-year-old Charlene Pitts and 55-year-old Andrea Yantone, all of Columbus, pulled into the rest area and approached the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy said all three appeared to be impaired, but they did not smell of alcohol. The driver, Yantone, had dilated eyes, was sweating “extremely bad,” even in the shade, the deputy said.

A search of the vehicle yielded syringes filled with brown liquid and unmarked pill bottles. Deputies said the pill bottles contained controlled substances.

All three were arrested and charged with drug and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.