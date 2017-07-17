Troopers investigating fatal crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH (WCMH)– One person is dead after a crash in Delaware County near Alum Creek Lake.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 11:30am, Monday, troopers were called to the area of Africa Road and Summerwood Crossing on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputies on scene say one person was killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and no word on any other injuries.

