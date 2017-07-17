US doctor to meet with specialists treating Charlie Gard

By Published:
This is an undated photo of sick baby Charlie Gard provided by his family, taken at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. A British court will assess new evidence Monday July 10, 2017, in the case of 11-month-old Charlie Gard as his mother pleaded with judges to allow the terminally ill infant to receive experimental treatment for his rare genetic disease, mitochondrial depletion syndrome. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP)

LONDON (AP) — An American doctor specializing in treating rare genetic conditions is set to meet with other specialists treating Charlie Gard, assessing the critically ill 11-month-old for the first time.

Dr. Michio Hirano of Columbia University is set to meet with doctors and the child’s mother, Connie Yates, during the next two days.

The parents have fought in court for permission to take the child to the United States for treatment. Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital argue that a new treatment won’t help and could make the child suffer.

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that has left him brain-damaged and unable to breathe unaided.

Hirano’s visit was organized during a court hearing last week after he testified the treatment was worth a try.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s