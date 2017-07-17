What happens to Gander Mountain credit cards after the store closes?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In-store credit cards can be a benefit for many, with discounts and customer loyalty features. We received calls from viewers who have Gander Mountain Cards and wanted to know the future of the cards following the announcement of the outdoor retailer closing

We checked with Gander Mountain and the company is not opening additional cards or accepting points earned on the cards. The store will continue to accept gift cards.

It’s unknown if the new owners, Camping World Holdings, will re-establish the card program.

Camping World Holdings will re-open 57 stores, none of which are in the Columbus area.

Another viewer called us after a credit card was opened in her name without her knowledge. She was shopping for a new mattress when the clerk asked if he could run a credit check to see what kind of financing options she would have. She was shocked when she received a credit card in the mail a few days later.

When asked about the issue, Mattress Firm spokesperson Caitlin Bagnall said:

By permitting the store to run an approval for financing, the guest is allowing the bank access through opening the line of credit. We are not privy to specific customer information due to privacy laws, but if the customer has any further questions, we’d be happy to connect her with our customer care department.