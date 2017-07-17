What happens to Gander Mountain credit cards after the store closes?

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: GanderMountain.com

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In-store credit cards can be a benefit for many, with discounts and customer loyalty features. We received calls from viewers who have Gander Mountain Cards and wanted to know the future of the cards following the announcement of the outdoor retailer closing

We received calls from viewers who have Gander Mountain Cards and wanted to know the future of the cards following the announcement of the outdoor retailer closing its doors.

We checked with Gander Mountain and the company is not opening additional cards or accepting points earned on the cards. The store will continue to accept gift cards.

It’s unknown if the new owners, Camping World Holdings, will re-establish the card program.

Camping World Holdings will re-open 57 stores, none of which are in the Columbus area.

Another viewer called us after a credit card was opened in her name without her knowledge. She was shopping for a new mattress when the clerk asked if he could run a credit check to see what kind of financing options she would have. She was shocked when she received a credit card in the mail a few days later.

When asked about the issue, Mattress Firm spokesperson Caitlin Bagnall said:

By permitting the store to run an approval for financing, the guest is allowing the bank access through opening the line of credit.

We are not privy to specific customer information due to privacy laws, but if the customer has any further questions, we’d be happy to connect her with our customer care department.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s