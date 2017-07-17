Woman says she was kidnapped and raped by couple on their honeymoon

HIALEAH, FL (WCMH) – A Florida woman says she was abducted from a grocery store parking lot and raped at a motel by a newlywed couple.

The victim told WSVN she had just finished grocery shopping at a Publix store on July 9 when the suspects pulled up next to her car.

“I thought I was just being robbed,” said the victim. “I could never believe in my life that, on top of being robbed and somebody being inside my car, that they were also going to take me.”

She said she was hit and knocked unconscious after rolling down her window.

The victim said the couple used her credit card to get a hotel room.

“When we went into the room, he did what he did first, and then she did what she did,” she said.

She was able to escape by running from the room naked when the couple wasn’t paying attention. She ran into a nearby street where someone spotted her and called 911.

Police arrested Timothy Lowe and Rashada Horsley the next day after police say they got naked inside a convenience store and stole a couple of sodas, the Miami Herald reported.

They were linked to the rape through surveillance video and a photo lineup.