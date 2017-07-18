Authorities searching for two inmates who escaped northern Ohio jail

Mickey Mantle Hardy and Jordan Chapman.

FREMONT, Ohio — Authorities in northern Ohio are trying to determine how two inmates escaped from a county jail before their orange pants were found at the edge of a nearby cornfield.

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office says the two men escaped Monday afternoon from the county jail in Fremont, roughly 30 miles southeast of Toledo.

The NBC station in Toledo identifies the men as 37-year-old Mickey Mantle Hardy and 26-year-old Jordan Chapman.

  Mickey Mantle Hardy
Jordan Chapman

A plane was used to scan the area as authorities searched on the ground Monday. WTVG-TV reports the sheriff ended those activities after authorities received information leading them to believe someone had picked up at least one of the men and they might be in hiding.

Authorities say one man is in his late 30s and was jailed on aggravated menacing and burglary charges. The other, a 26-year-old, was jailed on stolen property charges.

