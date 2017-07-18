Community remembers Olentangy Liberty students killed in crash

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — A Central Ohio school community continues to heal after two students at Olentangy Liberty High School lost their lives in a fatal car crash Monday. The crash happened on Africa Road and Summerwoods Crossing near Alum Creek Lake.

The crash happened on Africa Road and Summerwoods Crossing near Alum Creek Lake.

Investigators say 17-year-old Gavin Schlotterbeck, was driving when he went off the right side of the road. He over corrected and drove across the center line, according to Ohio state highway patrol.

His car was struck on the passenger side by a 2015 Jeep Wrangler. Schlotterbeck and passenger, 17-year-old Hunter McClelland both died at the scene.

Grief counselors were available Tuesday at Olentangy Liberty High School to comfort students.

“I think the biggest thing when you have a situation like this is to just let people know that they have a place. They have a place where they can go in there people that they can talk to you,” said William Warfield, Principal at Olentangy Liberty High School.

Warfield says McClelland and Schlotterbeck were good kids, always laughing and smiling.

“Gavin was funny. He was always smiling and could tell a joke and he was someone you could walk up to you and have a conversation with,” said Warfield. “Hunter she was one of our students. she’s was always in the art hallway and She was a photographer she loved taking photos and she loved people.”

Schlotterbeck was a member of the high school’s junior varsity hockey team. Head varsity coach Jack Hoogeveen recalls joking around at practices with Schlotterbeck.

“One encounter I had with Gavin, one day we were talking about maybe putting names on our jerseys and I was kind of joking with him that Schlotterbeck might not fit on the Jersey. And he took that with a smile,” said Hoogeveen.

Now Schlotterbeck’s hockey name and number will live on forever here at Olentangy Liberty High School. Hoogeveen says Schlotterbeck Will be a part of next year’s hockey team. His jersey number six stitched on the sleeve of every player’s uniform.

“This kid was a model teammate. They loved him and he would do anything for his teammates and they for him,” said Hoogeveen.