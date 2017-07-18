Daniel Radcliffe comes to aid of mugging victim in London

By Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012 file photo, Daniel Radcliffe, a cast member in "The Woman in Black," looks on during an interview at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London. Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King's Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LONDON (AP) — Actor Daniel Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London.

Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King’s Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag.

He said he saw 27-year-old Radcliffe consoling the victim after the attack.

A spokeswoman for Radcliffe confirmed Tuesday that the “Harry Potter” star had been present but gave no other details, calling it a police matter.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Friday to reports of a robbery in the area, in which a man in his 50s suffered a cut to the face. There have been no arrests.

