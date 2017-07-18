Escape artist terrifies Simon Cowell during judge cut performance

(WCMH) – Escape artist Demian Aditya took the judges outside for another death-defying stunt, this one seemingly more dangerous than the last.

Aditya said he was inspired to do the stunt after hearing about someone else dying while attempting it.

With the audience and judges watching, Aditya went into a wooden box placed in a hole in the ground.

“You can see that I have a 10-foot hole in front of me. I’m gonna be tightly chained, padlocked, cuffed. And I’ll lay down inside,” Aditya said. “The crew is going to cover the lid and they’re going to pour the sand. I want to have made an escape before all the sand covers this hole and I’ve lost my breath.”

“Are you sure you want to do this?” Simon Cowell said.

“Yes I’m sure, positive,” Aditya said.

Aditya asked his wife for a bobby pin before descending the ladder into the hole.

With 35 seconds left on the clock, the camera mounted inside the box stopped transmitting. His wife started screaming for the crew to get him out.

“Guys, guys, guys, seriously?” said Simon Cowell. “Get him out.”

As the time on the clock expired, Aditya reveals that not only did he escape from the box, but he also disguised himself as a crew member.

The revelation led to a number of shocked reactions from all of the judges and other contestants watching from backstage.

“I genuinely thought you were dead in there. I either want to kill you, or I want to kill the producers, because I thought I was gonna have a heart attack there, genuinely,” said Simon Cowell.

“The camera’s off,” and I saw you,” Howie Mandel said, referring to Simon. You were running to the hole. You know, what were you gonna do? You were running to the hole.”

” I was gonna start digging,” Simon said.

Aditya was selected as one of the seven acts from Tuesday’s show to proceed to the live rounds.

