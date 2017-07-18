Foul! NJ gov Christie catches ball at Mets game, gets booed

By Published:
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans at the Cardinals-Mets game cheered when a man neatly caught a foul ball at Citi Field — until they realized it was Chris Christie.

The New Jersey governor then got loudly booed Tuesday night.

The ovation quickly turned sour after Christie stood up and slapped hands with another fan. No matter that Christie gave the souvenir to a kid.

Christie was sitting in the third row, near the New York dugout. In the third inning, St. Louis rookie Paul DeJong lifted a high foul that bounced in the stands, and Christie reached out with his left hand and snagged it.

The embattled Republican recently tried out for a spot on popular sports talk radio station WFAN in New York.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s