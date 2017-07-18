Herd of scared buffalo make break for it, roam through town

GILFORD, N.H. (AP/WCMH) — These buffalo have been roaming through a New Hampshire town.

Police in Gilford spent Tuesday afternoon corralling a herd of buffalo that got loose from a local farm. They said on Facebook the buffalo are “scared and running.” They asked drivers not to approach the buffalo or blow their car horns.

Around 6:20 pm, the Gilford Police Department said on their Facebook they had been told 3 bison were still unaccounted for and may have been “laying down in the woods to rest.”

By 7:00 pm, they reported that all of the bison had been located and were safely back at Bolduc Farm.

Robert Bolduc says the buffalo may have been startled by some construction work and found a weak spot in a fence.