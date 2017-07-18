Judge to decide fate of Lincoln Rutledge in killing of CPD officer

By Published:
Lincoln Rutledge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Judge Mark Serrott will have the final say on whether Lincoln Rutledge is sentenced to death or will spend the rest of his life in prison for the killing of Columbus Police Officer Steven Smith.

On June 29, a Franklin County Jury recommended a life sentence for Rutledge, instead of the death penalty, because the 12-person jury could not come to a unanimous agreement on the punishment.

Rutledge, 45 was convicted for two aggravated murder counts with specifications, meaning he is eligible for the death penalty.

He was convicted in the shooting death of SWAT Officer Smith after Rutledge barricaded himself in his Clintonville home in April of 2016.

Rutledge’s ex-wife says although he left her, set her house on fire and murdered a police officer, she asked the jury to spare his life.

“As a woman who has loved him and was hurt by him, he should not have his life ended, he just kind of got lost,” said Jennifer Young.

Keith Rutledge, Lincoln’s father was the last to testify before both sides gave the jury their closing statements.

“For 44 years my son was a good human, husband, son, friend,” said Keith Rutledge. “What I’d like you to think about, what if he were your son?”

A juror told NBC4 it was like a Greek tragedy, with both sides losing. He said eight jurors voted for a life sentence, four of them for a death sentence. He said Rutledge’s mental illness defense swayed jurors.

The jury split 8-4 for life in prison.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s