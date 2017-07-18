Judge to decide fate of Lincoln Rutledge in killing of CPD officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Judge Mark Serrott will have the final say on whether Lincoln Rutledge is sentenced to death or will spend the rest of his life in prison for the killing of Columbus Police Officer Steven Smith.

On June 29, a Franklin County Jury recommended a life sentence for Rutledge, instead of the death penalty, because the 12-person jury could not come to a unanimous agreement on the punishment.

Rutledge, 45 was convicted for two aggravated murder counts with specifications, meaning he is eligible for the death penalty.

He was convicted in the shooting death of SWAT Officer Smith after Rutledge barricaded himself in his Clintonville home in April of 2016.

Rutledge’s ex-wife says although he left her, set her house on fire and murdered a police officer, she asked the jury to spare his life.

“As a woman who has loved him and was hurt by him, he should not have his life ended, he just kind of got lost,” said Jennifer Young.

Keith Rutledge, Lincoln’s father was the last to testify before both sides gave the jury their closing statements.

“For 44 years my son was a good human, husband, son, friend,” said Keith Rutledge. “What I’d like you to think about, what if he were your son?”

A juror told NBC4 it was like a Greek tragedy, with both sides losing. He said eight jurors voted for a life sentence, four of them for a death sentence. He said Rutledge’s mental illness defense swayed jurors.

The jury split 8-4 for life in prison.