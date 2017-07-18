Judy Malinowski’s family opens cards sent by people across the country

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tuesday marks three weeks since Judy Malinowski died. She’s the Gahanna woman who was doused with gas and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend. NBC4 checked in on Judy’s two daughters, 13 year old Kaylyn and nine year old Madison. They wanted to thank viewers for the all the support they’ve been shown.

Tuesday, they opened up cards sent by you– from people here in central Ohio to all across the country.

“I pray that the entire family finds comfort in the memories of your beloved Judy,” was one of the messages read by Judy’s daughters.

The cards have come from near and far. As far away as Vietnam.

“We’ve gotten a lot, a lot!” said the girls.

Three weeks after Judy’s death, the days are okay. But, they said they struggle the most at night.

“She’d rub my back until I fell asleep so that’s probably the hardest part,” said Madison.

And, now the prayers are different.

“We’re always used to saying like help our mom get better,” said Kaylyn. “I said that last night and it was like so hard,” said Madison.

Living with their grandma and grandpa is fun. There’s lots of laughter at the house. But, they know it won’t ever be quite the same.

“Because we miss her so much,” they said.

The cards help them know the most important person in their world will never be forgotten.

Monday, Governor Kasich officially signed Judy’s Law into law. The girls are hoping to attend a ceremonial signing.

Judy’s family would still love to get cards. Send them to us at the address below and we’ll make sure they get them.

Judy Malinowski

c/o NBC 4

3165 Olentangy River Road

Columbus, OH 43202