Man accused of robbing elderly man who was on his way to church

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is facing several felony charges for allegedly robbing an 89-year-old man who was on his way to church.

The attack happened around 8am on Sunday, July 9 outside a home on Cunard Road.

“This 89-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle parked in his driveway preparing to leave for church when he was robbed at gunpoint,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

O’Brien said the victim was getting to leave his home when 22-year-old Dwayne Bonner pointed a gun at his face and demanded that he exit the car. After the victim got out of the car, O’Brien said Bonner pushed the victim to the ground and stole his car.

An hour later, police spotted the car and chased Bonner for around two miles. Bonner was caught shortly after running from the car.

Bonner was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping. Both charges carry firearm and repeat violent offender specifications. He is also charged with two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and one count of having weapons while under disability.

O’Brien said Bonner was barred from possessing firearms due to a November 2013 robbery conviction. He was also adjudicated a delinquent child for assault in February of 2013 and robbery in November of 2012.

According to court records, Bonner was sentenced to four years in prison for the November 2013 robbery. He was released in April of 2017.

Bonner will be arraigned Friday at 1:30 in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.