NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A man is dead after an early morning fire in Newark.

According to the Newark Fire Department, at about 2:46am, Tuesday, firefighters were called to the 600 block of King Avenue on the report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found significant smoke and fire coming from the residence.

After suppressing the fire, a man was found dead in the home during a search and rescue effort by firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.