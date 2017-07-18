ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man reeled in a massive catfish at Lytle Creek over the weekend.

Wes Bicknell was fishing with a perch hook and night crawler when he snagged something unexpected – a catfish that was about 3 to 3 and 1/2 feet long!

Bicknell didn’t get an official weight on the massive catch, so it’s unknown if it was record breaking.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department doesn’t keep records for Lytle Creek, but online records for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill, another popular Abilene fishing spot, show the records for both blue catfish and flathead catfish were set back in 2011, weighing in at a respective 44 and 48 pounds!