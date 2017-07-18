No indictment returned against CPD officers in shooting death of murder suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Grand Jury returned no indictment against three officers in the shooting death of a murder suspect.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, the shooting happened around 10:49am, September 30, 2016, in the 1300 block of Knollwood Drive East.

Officers were investigating the death of Damion Wade that happened in the area of Fountainview Court and E. Livinginston Avenue earlier in the same day.

O’Brien said Columbus Division of Police SWAT Officers Stephen Galiffo, Anthony Rogers and James Sandford observed Jacquarius Robinson place a handgun in the front pocket of his sweatshirt as he was leaving a residence in the 5600 block of Knollwod Drive.

When officers approached Robinson, he ran, instigating a pursuit, according to police.

According to O’Brien, Robinson ignored commands to get on the ground and turned towards officers while raising the gun resulting in the officers firing their weapons.

Witnesses reportedly heard officers yelling at the man to stop.

It was later determined through an investigation that Robinson’s gun had been used in the homicide of Wade.

On July 14, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned no indictment against Galiffo, Rogers and Sandford, after hearing evidence in the case.

According to Columbus police, Robinson “brutally murdered” Wade after an argument. They said he left the scene, then came back and shot Wade again.