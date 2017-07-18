Ohio hosts National Veterans Wheelchair Games

(WLWT) This is the one week of the year Rory Cooper feels completely normal.

“There’s over 600 of us in wheelchairs. There’s normally just one or two of us in a crowd of people that can walk,” Cooper said.

This week, Cincinnati will host the 37th Annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

Over 18 events are offered, from basketball and table tennis to bowling and archery.

“You name it, they’re going to do it this week in Cincinnati,” said chief of communications Todd Sledge.

The athletes train diligently for the largest wheelchair sports and rehabilitation program in the world.

“It helps us stay in shape,” Cooper said. “It’s something I train for all year long.”

And although Fountain Square serves as the starting point for many competitions, this one is about more than taking home gold medals.

